MN House Democrats Push to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Minnesota House Democrats have launched a push to legalize recreational marijuana and expunge most minor cannabis convictions. Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler framed the issue at a news conference Monday as crucial to narrow racial disparities in the legal system.

15 other states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana for adults to varying degrees. This includes neighboring South Dakota, a heavily Republican state where it passed with 54% of the vote in November.

The proposal is unlikely to get very far in the GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate, where majority leader Paul Gazelka has reiterated his opposition.

