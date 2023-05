Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s good news for the new veterans home in Bemidji.

Under a provision of the omnibus veterans and military affairs finance bill, new veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston would receive $20 million, including operational funding. The bill passed the Minnesota House on a 131-0 vote Monday.

