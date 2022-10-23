Lakeland PBS

MN House 6B Candidates Heintzeman, Boos Face Off in Debate

Lakeland News — Oct. 23 2022

Election Day is just over two weeks away, and Lakeland PBS once again provided viewers with televised state legislative debates.

The last of our eight debates took place Friday at our Brainerd studio. At the debate for House District 6B were Republican candidates Josh Heintzeman and DFL candidate Sally Boos. One of the topics discussed was economic development initiatives.

If you missed any of our televised debates on Lakeland PBS, visit our Debate Night 2022 page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN House 6A and 5B Candidates Discuss Election Security, Education Funding

Debate Night 2022: District 6B – Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman

MN Senate District 5 and 6 Candidates Debate Issues Like School Vouchers, Affordable Housing

Lakeland PBS Looking for Feedback on Lakeland News Closed Captioning

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.