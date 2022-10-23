MN House 6B Candidates Heintzeman, Boos Face Off in Debate

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Election Day is just over two weeks away, and Lakeland PBS once again provided viewers with televised state legislative debates.

The last of our eight debates took place Friday at our Brainerd studio. At the debate for House District 6B were Republican candidates Josh Heintzeman and DFL candidate Sally Boos. One of the topics discussed was economic development initiatives.

If you missed any of our televised debates on Lakeland PBS, visit our Debate Night 2022 page.

