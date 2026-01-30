Jan 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MN House 6A Rep. Ben Davis Announces Re-Election Campaign

Republican state Rep. Ben Davis of Mission Township has announced his re-election campaign for Minnesota House District 6A. Davis is entering the second year of his second term after winning re-election in November 2024 by a 32-point margin.

He currently serves on the Veterans Committee and the Elections Finance and Government Operations Committee. Rep. Davis is also the co-vice chair of the State Government Finance and Policy Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), which aims to support economic development in the region.

District 6A includes portions of Itasca, Cass, and Crow Wing counties in central and northern Minnesota, spanning cities such as Grand Rapids, Crosby, Ironton, Crosslake, and the eastern outskirts of the Brainerd area.

