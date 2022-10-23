MN House 6A and 5B Candidates Discuss Election Security, Education Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election Day is less than a month away, and Lakeland PBS is once again providing viewers state legislative debates as part of our Debate Night 2022 coverage. On Thursday, we televised two live debates from our Brainerd studios.

The first was for House District 6A, where Republican candidate Ben Davis met up with DFL candidate Rick Blake. One of the topics discussed was election security.

The second debate aired live on Lakeland PBS Thursday night was the House District 5B contest, which included independent candidate Gregg Hendrickson and Republican candidate Mike Wiener. Those two discussed a variety of topics, including funding for education.

If you’d like to see the full House 6A and 5B debates, or any of the other state legislative debates aired on Lakeland PBS this year, you can find them on our Debate Night 2022 page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today