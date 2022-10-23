Lakeland PBS

MN House 6A and 5B Candidates Discuss Election Security, Education Funding

Lakeland News — Oct. 22 2022

Election Day is less than a month away, and Lakeland PBS is once again providing viewers state legislative debates as part of our Debate Night 2022 coverage. On Thursday, we televised two live debates from our Brainerd studios.

The first was for House District 6A, where Republican candidate Ben Davis met up with DFL candidate Rick Blake. One of the topics discussed was election security.

The second debate aired live on Lakeland PBS Thursday night was the House District 5B contest, which included independent candidate Gregg Hendrickson and Republican candidate Mike Wiener. Those two discussed a variety of topics, including funding for education.

If you’d like to see the full House 6A and 5B debates, or any of the other state legislative debates aired on Lakeland PBS this year, you can find them on our Debate Night 2022 page.

By — Lakeland News

