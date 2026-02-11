Feb 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MN House 2A Rep. Duran Seeking Re-Election This Fall

representative bidal duran jr.

Rep. Bidan Duran (R), Minnesota House District 2A (Credit: Minnesota House)

District 2A Republican state Rep. Bidal Duran has announced he is seeking re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

According to a press release issued today, Duran, a combat veteran and former law enforcement officer who is from Bemidji, said that “his decision to run again is driven by a belief that a state representative should be accessible, dependable, and focused on helping constituents navigate challenges that require attention at the Capitol.”

Duran currently represents parts of Beltrami County, Clearwater County, and Lake of the Woods County in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is finishing his first term in office after winning election in 2024 over DFL candidate Reed Olson, who announced last December that he is running again this fall for the House 2A seat.

