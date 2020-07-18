Lakeland PBS

MN Hospitals Ask Gov. Walz to Impose Statewide Mask Mandate

Lakeland News — Jul. 18 2020

Minnesota’s hospitals have asked Gov. Tim Walz to impose a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a letter released Friday, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged the Governor to act quickly to protect Minnesota from the surge hitting other states. While hospitalizations in Minnesota for COVID-19 have been declining, the group pointed out that the state’s positivity rate and new case counts are rising again.

Gov. Walz says he hasn’t decided yet, but he told Minnesota Public Radio today that he’d like to get Republican support rather than impose it unilaterally.

