MN Hospitality Groups Ask Bars, Restaurants, and Breweries to Follow Safety Guidelines

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 1 2020

Minnesota’s leading hospitality organizations have issued an open letter to their members and customers this week to request that bars, restaurants, and breweries follow specific safety guidelines to remain open.

The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, Hospitality Minnesota, and the Minnesota Craft Brewers Association are working together to require area businesses to implement social distancing, mask wearing, and to limit occupancy to no more than 50%.

Some hospitality organization leaders say that many establishments will not survive if another stay-at-home order is issued.

