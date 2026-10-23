Oct 22, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

MN Higher Education Commissioner Visits BSU to Discuss Investments in Native American Students

Students and leaders from Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College, White Earth Tribal and Community College, Leech Lake Tribal College, and Red Lake Nation College gathered at the American Indian Resource Center at BSU Thursday to speak with Minnesota Office of Higher Education representatives about the current collegiate experience for Native American students.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

nevaeh kingbird search thumbnail

10-22-2026

News

5 Years Have Passed Since Nevaeh Kingbird’s Disappearance

gavel scales law us doj department of justice logo thumbnail

10-22-2026

News

White Earth Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Meth Possession, Intent to Distribute

Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener Generic Dnr

10-22-2026

News

MN DNR Shifts to Rotational Sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease in Deer

hockey day minnesota brainerd tailgate

10-22-2026

News

Community Tailgate Party Held in Brainerd Ahead of 2027 Hockey Day MN