MN Health Plans Agree to Waive Costs For COVID-19 Treatment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive costs for treatment of COVID-19.

Minnesotans with commercial insurance – including individuals, small businesses, and some large businesses – are now eligible for the following benefits:

Minnesotans will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID-19 testing.

Minnesotans who are hospitalized will have no cost-sharing charges for in-network hospitalization.

Minnesotans will have expanded access to telemedicine services, which will help people stay home and access care if they need it.

Minnesota’s non-profit health plans that have committed to this framework include:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

HealthPartners

Hennepin Health

Medica

PreferredOne

UCare

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today