MN Health Plans Agree to Waive Costs For COVID-19 Treatment
Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota’s health plans have agreed to waive costs for treatment of COVID-19.
Minnesotans with commercial insurance – including individuals, small businesses, and some large businesses – are now eligible for the following benefits:
- Minnesotans will have no cost-sharing charges for COVID-19 testing.
- Minnesotans who are hospitalized will have no cost-sharing charges for in-network hospitalization.
- Minnesotans will have expanded access to telemedicine services, which will help people stay home and access care if they need it.
Minnesota’s non-profit health plans that have committed to this framework include:
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- HealthPartners
- Hennepin Health
- Medica
- PreferredOne
- UCare
