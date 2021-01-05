Lakeland PBS

MN Health Officials Look to Ramp Up Vaccination Efforts

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2021

Minnesota health officials are aiming to ramp up vaccination efforts and the pace of administering doses to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Health officials say the state currently ranks 16th among all states by doses administered per 100,000 people. Also, the state has received and distributed enough doses of the vaccine to providers to administer first shots to top-priority Minnesota health care workers.

Officials say 85,200 of the state’s allocated Moderna doses have gone to pharmacies involved in the federal internship program to vaccinate residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities. The three pharmacy chains – Walgreens, CVS Health, and Thrifty White – have partnered with 285 of the state’s 369 skilled nursing facilities and expect to finish administering first shots in three to four weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

COVID-19 Vaccine Priority in Crow Wing County

Health Officials Excited About COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Urge Discipline

Pine River Business Served Cease-and-Desist Order from MDH

Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over the Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.