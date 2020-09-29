Lakeland PBS

MN Health Officials Discuss COVID-19 Impact on Those Older or Vulnerable

Lakeland News — Sep. 28 2020

There’s no question that COVID-19 is adversely impacting older people and vulnerable people. Most of those who have died had underlying health conditions, including hypertension, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and kidney disease.

So far in Minnesota, there have been 22 people under the age of 40 who have died with COVID-19, and 1,849 people ages 60 or older who have died. But about one quarter of all COVID-19 cases have been in people in their 20s. The concern is that while many of those cases may not affect those people in that age group, it increases the likelihood that the virus could be passed on to someone who is more vulnerable.

2,015 people in Minnesota have died with COVID-19. About 72% of all COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: The Lash Call in Bemidji Under New Ownership

963 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN Monday

Mass COVID-19 Testing Event in Bemidji Planned for Next Week

Four COVID-19 Cases Identified Within Bemidji Area School District

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.