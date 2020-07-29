Lakeland PBS

MN Health Officials Concerned with Rising Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Lakeland News — Jul. 29 2020

Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that rising hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus are a concern, just a day before Gov. Tim Walz is to announce guidance for schools reopening in the fall.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 310 today, up 16 from yesterday. 143 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up five from yesterday. Health officials say hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, meaning that they were expecting them to rise following the recent increase in cases in recent weeks.

The state also announced 681 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and nine new deaths from the virus. The 681 new cases came from 13,481 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.0%, which is the second straight day that rate has been at or above 5.0%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to slowly creep up and was at 4.9% today. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0% on a weekly basis.

The Governor is keeping a close eye on those numbers as he prepares to announce plans for Minnesota schools tomorrow. Walz visited a suburban Minneapolis packaging facility Wednesday to publicize the state’s effort to distribute four million masks to make it easier for businesses and state residents to comply with a recently issued order that masks be worn in public spaces.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 26 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 7
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 4
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Itasca County – 1
  • Koochiching County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 2
  • Morrison County – 1
  • Todd County – 2
  • Polk County – 2
  • Wadena County – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Local Airports Receiving Funds to Help with Airport Safety and Other Projects

Latest Stories

Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Local Airports Receiving Funds to Help with Airport Safety and Other Projects

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.