Lakeland PBS

MN Health Officials Concerned About Community Spread of COVID-19

Lakeland News — Sep. 1 2020

Minnesota health officials reported one new death due to the coronavirus on Monday, marking the lowest single-day total statewide since April. But health officials reported 679 new coronavirus cases Monday and say concerns are mounting about the rising test positivity rate and the community spread of the virus.

The 679 new cases came from 11,346 tests for a case positivity rate of 6%. Health officials say the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.2%, up from last Monday, when it was at 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the top White House advisor on COVID-19, was in St. Paul this past weekend and expressed concern with the rising infections in Minnesota. State health officials say the problem isn’t in public spaces like gas stations or grocery stores where people are wearing masks. Instead, they cite informal private gatherings where people are not taking proper precautions.

There are currently 306 people hospitalized because of the virus, with 131 of them in ICU. That’s the lowest amount of people in ICU since July 27th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 20 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 6
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Itasca County – 2
  • Koochiching County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 3
  • Morrison County – 3
  • Polk County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakewood Health System Confirms Staff Member Tested Positive For COVID-19

Bemidji Public Library Reopens with Normal Hours

Itasca County Monitoring COVID-19 Cases at Senior Apartment Complex in Deer River

Minnesota to Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines at Restaurants and Bars

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.