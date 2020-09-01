MN Health Officials Concerned About Community Spread of COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported one new death due to the coronavirus on Monday, marking the lowest single-day total statewide since April. But health officials reported 679 new coronavirus cases Monday and say concerns are mounting about the rising test positivity rate and the community spread of the virus.

The 679 new cases came from 11,346 tests for a case positivity rate of 6%. Health officials say the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.2%, up from last Monday, when it was at 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the top White House advisor on COVID-19, was in St. Paul this past weekend and expressed concern with the rising infections in Minnesota. State health officials say the problem isn’t in public spaces like gas stations or grocery stores where people are wearing masks. Instead, they cite informal private gatherings where people are not taking proper precautions.

There are currently 306 people hospitalized because of the virus, with 131 of them in ICU. That’s the lowest amount of people in ICU since July 27th.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 20 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 1

Cass County – 2

Crow Wing County – 6

Hubbard County – 1

Itasca County – 2

Koochiching County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 3

Morrison County – 3

Polk County – 1

