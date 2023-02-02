MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area.

The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.

The areas that are affected by the extreme weather conditions include roadways and outdated infrastructure.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by heavy snowstorms in December,” said Governor Walz. “We are committed to delivering assistance quickly and supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from these severe weather events.”

