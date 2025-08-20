MN GOP Rep. Kristin Robbins Joins Race for Governor

Another Republican has joined the race to become Minnesota’s next governor.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins announced her campaign today for governor of Minnesota, saying on social media that “[f]amilies are working harder than ever while Tim Walz makes life more difficult.”

Robbins represents District 37A in Maple Grove and serves as chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee. She is the fifth Republican officially in the field after Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and Brad Kohler announced their candidacies, with several others still considering gubernatorial bids.

Gov. Tim Walz is in his second term in office. The DFLer has not announced whether he will seek another term.