Aug 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MN GOP Rep. Kristin Robbins Joins Race for Governor

kristin robbins 2 cg

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R), District 37A

Another Republican has joined the race to become Minnesota’s next governor.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins announced her campaign today for governor of Minnesota, saying on social media that “[f]amilies are working harder than ever while Tim Walz makes life more difficult.”

Robbins represents District 37A in Maple Grove and serves as chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee. She is the fifth Republican officially in the field after Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and Brad Kohler announced their candidacies, with several others still considering gubernatorial bids.

Gov. Tim Walz is in his second term in office. The DFLer has not announced whether he will seek another term.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Target CEO to Step Down Amid Company Struggles

News

Sebeka Man Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Education & Government

Bemidji Police Asking Public to Join Security Camera Database Program

Education & Government

Minnesota Sues TikTok, Alleging It Preys on Young People with Addictive Algorithms