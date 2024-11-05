MN General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Note: these results will be updated as more precincts report in. Winners are listed in bold. For up-to-date election results for Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

State Representative District 6B (100% of precincts reporting)

Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 15,744 votes, 63.40%

Emily LeClaire (DFL): 8,209 votes, 33.06%

Troy Scheffler (Americans First): 848, 3.41%

Write-In: 32 votes, 0.13%

State Representative District 7A (84.29% of precincts reporting)

Aron Schnaser (DFL): 8,902 votes, 39.64%

Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 13,532 votes, 60.26%

Write-In: 22 votes, 0.10%

State Representative District 10A (97.26% of precincts reporting)

Julia Samsal Hipp (DFL): 6,829 votes, 28.19%

Ron Kresha (R, incumbent): 17,267 votes, 71.27%

Write-In: 131 votes, 0.53%

Brainerd City Council (100% of precincts reporting)

Council Member At Large (Elect 2):

Kevin H. Stunek (incumbent): 2,470 votes, 28.22%

Mike O’Day (incumbent): 3,888 votes, 44.42%

Shirley Yeager: 2,320 votes, 26.51%

Write-in: 75 votes, 0.86%

Council Member Ward 1:

Tad A. Erickson: 837 votes, 58.21%

Kara Terry (incumbent): 596 votes, 41.45%

Write-In: 5 votes, 0.35%

Council Member Ward 3:



Tiffany Stenglein (incumbent): 589 votes, 45.03%

Jeff Czeczok: 710 votes, 54.28%

Write-In: 9 votes, 0.69%

Baxter City Council (100% of precincts reporting)

Mayor:

Darrel Olson (running unopposed): 4,060 votes, 98.40%

Write-In: 66 votes, 1.60%

Council Member (Elect 2):