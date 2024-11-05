Nov 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MN General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Note: these results will be updated as more precincts report in. Winners are listed in bold. For up-to-date election results for Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

State Representative District 6B (100% of precincts reporting)

  • Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 15,744 votes, 63.40%
  • Emily LeClaire (DFL): 8,209 votes, 33.06%
  • Troy Scheffler (Americans First): 848, 3.41%
  • Write-In: 32 votes, 0.13%

State Representative District 7A (84.29% of precincts reporting)

  • Aron Schnaser (DFL): 8,902 votes, 39.64%
  • Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 13,532 votes, 60.26%
  • Write-In: 22 votes, 0.10%

State Representative District 10A (97.26% of precincts reporting)

  • Julia Samsal Hipp (DFL): 6,829 votes, 28.19%
  • Ron Kresha (R, incumbent): 17,267 votes, 71.27%
  • Write-In: 131 votes, 0.53%

Brainerd City Council (100% of precincts reporting)

Council Member At Large (Elect 2):

  • Kevin H. Stunek (incumbent): 2,470 votes, 28.22%
  • Mike O’Day (incumbent): 3,888 votes, 44.42%
  • Shirley Yeager: 2,320 votes, 26.51%
  • Write-in: 75 votes, 0.86%

Council Member Ward 1:

  • Tad A. Erickson: 837 votes, 58.21%
  • Kara Terry (incumbent): 596 votes, 41.45%
  • Write-In: 5 votes, 0.35%

Council Member Ward 3:

  • Tiffany Stenglein (incumbent): 589 votes, 45.03%
  • Jeff Czeczok: 710 votes, 54.28%
  • Write-In: 9 votes, 0.69%

Baxter City Council (100% of precincts reporting)

Mayor:

  • Darrel Olson (running unopposed): 4,060 votes, 98.40%
  • Write-In: 66 votes, 1.60%

Council Member (Elect 2):

  • William Bollinger: 1,107 votes, 14.99%
  • Mark Cross (incumbent): 2,243 votes, 30.37%
  • Jeffrey C. Phillips (incumbent): 1,362 votes, 18.44%
  • Patrick Sundberg: 2,622 votes, 35.50%
  • Write-In: 51 votes, 0.69%

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Lakeview Liquor 400x400

NWMF Ad

Related News

Education & Government

Minnesota Votes in the 2024 General Election

Community

Crow Wing County DFL Pays Respects to Rick Nolan with Public Celebration

Business

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Names CRMC 2024 Business of the Year

Arts & Entertainment

‘Fire in the Village’ Tour Makes Printmaking Pit Stop in Bemidji