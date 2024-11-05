Nov 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
MN General Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Note: these results will be updated as more precincts report in. Winners are listed in bold. For up-to-date election results for Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
State Representative District 6B (100% of precincts reporting)
- Josh Heintzeman (R, incumbent): 15,744 votes, 63.40%
- Emily LeClaire (DFL): 8,209 votes, 33.06%
- Troy Scheffler (Americans First): 848, 3.41%
- Write-In: 32 votes, 0.13%
State Representative District 7A (84.29% of precincts reporting)
- Aron Schnaser (DFL): 8,902 votes, 39.64%
- Spencer Igo (R, incumbent): 13,532 votes, 60.26%
- Write-In: 22 votes, 0.10%
State Representative District 10A (97.26% of precincts reporting)
- Julia Samsal Hipp (DFL): 6,829 votes, 28.19%
- Ron Kresha (R, incumbent): 17,267 votes, 71.27%
- Write-In: 131 votes, 0.53%
Brainerd City Council (100% of precincts reporting)
Council Member At Large (Elect 2):
- Kevin H. Stunek (incumbent): 2,470 votes, 28.22%
- Mike O’Day (incumbent): 3,888 votes, 44.42%
- Shirley Yeager: 2,320 votes, 26.51%
- Write-in: 75 votes, 0.86%
Council Member Ward 1:
- Tad A. Erickson: 837 votes, 58.21%
- Kara Terry (incumbent): 596 votes, 41.45%
- Write-In: 5 votes, 0.35%
Council Member Ward 3:
- Tiffany Stenglein (incumbent): 589 votes, 45.03%
- Jeff Czeczok: 710 votes, 54.28%
- Write-In: 9 votes, 0.69%
Baxter City Council (100% of precincts reporting)
Mayor:
- Darrel Olson (running unopposed): 4,060 votes, 98.40%
- Write-In: 66 votes, 1.60%
Council Member (Elect 2):
- William Bollinger: 1,107 votes, 14.99%
- Mark Cross (incumbent): 2,243 votes, 30.37%
- Jeffrey C. Phillips (incumbent): 1,362 votes, 18.44%
- Patrick Sundberg: 2,622 votes, 35.50%
- Write-In: 51 votes, 0.69%