Jun 13, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Event Celebrating MN Flag History Happening in Bemidji on Flag Day

minnesota flag unfolding history event thumbnail

Credit: Beltrami County Historical Society

The Beltrami County Historical Society in Bemidji will be hosting a free event this Saturday, June 14th to celebrate the history and meaning of Minnesota’s flags for Flag Day.

“Unfolding History: Significant Flags of Minnesota” starts at 10 a.m. at the Beltrami County History Center and will feature family-friendly activities throughout the day. It will feature a special presentation by Vincent Noble, a North American vexillologist (someone who studies flags) to discuss some of Minnesota’s most iconic flags, as well as its most forgotten ones.

“People really rally around flags. It’s always been something that brings communities together—it’s a sign of patriotism,” said Beltrami County Historical Society Executive Director Emily Thabes. “We have honored our flag for a very long time. And we still have laws in our Constitution around the flag. And, you know, there’s a lot that we try to honor and celebrate and respect. And so I think it’s important that we not only talk about that, but talk about all kinds of flags and what their symbolism means, what that represents.”

The event will also offer free coloring books featuring northern Minnesota’s most iconic flags and a little history behind each of them.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Fathers Day Luekens 2

mid minnesota checking 4 24

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Crime

Level 3 Offender Moving to Wadena Later This Month

Education & Government

Highway 210 Construction in Baxter Begins June 16

Education & Government

U.S. House Approves Rescission Bill to Cut $9.4 Billion in Federal Spending

Community

100-Year-Old Buildings in Downtown Bemidji Celebrated During Ceremony