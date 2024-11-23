MN Firearms Deer Harvest Up Compared to Last Year After 9 Days of Season

The statewide firearms deer harvest is up compared to last year after nine days of the season.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources show that statewide, the harvest is up 5% from last year but down 5% from the five-year mean.

Specifically, the Northwest region was up 5% from last year and down 7% from the five-year mean, and the Northeast region is up 10% from last year but down 11% over the five-year average. The Central region is up 5% from last year and is roughly the same as the five-year average.