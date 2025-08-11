MN ‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ Recognized for Efforts to Stop Impaired Driving

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety has recognized nearly 70 law enforcement officers around the state who were nominated by their agencies for their exceptional efforts to stop impaired driving in 2024.

Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux led the way with 224 DWI arrests in the year. Trooper Culbeaux has been a DWI Enforcer All-Star for the past six years, and this is his fourth time at the top of the DWI All-Star list.

The Greater Minnesota DWI Enforcer All-Stars included 15 law enforcement officers from the immediate Lakeland PBS viewing area. They are:

Chase Gallinger, Red Lake DPS – 179

Lavonte Hardie, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office – 124

Tim Korinta, Bemidji Police Department – 77

Neal Warren, Bemidji Police Department – 58

Lane West, White Earth Police Department/Norman County Sheriff’s Office – 56

Justin Boster, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office – 55

Nate Peters, Brainerd Police Department – 54

Adam Casanova, Baxter Police Department – 52

Ryan Zettel, White Earth Police Department – 48

Bryce Johnson, Brainerd Police Department – 43

Conner Collette, Baxter Police Department – 42

Erik Jax, White Earth Police Department – 40

Andrew Krey, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office – 39

Kenneth Olson, Bagley Police Department – 36

Ashley Moran, Grand Rapids Police Department – 34

The DWI Enforcer All-Star team was honored Sunday during the Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field.