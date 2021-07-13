Lakeland PBS

Mn DOT announces New Pedestrian Safety Campaign

Chris BurnsJul. 13 2021

Reducing fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers is the focus of a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The theme for the campaign is “Let’s Move Safely Together” and it highlights safety tips that remind people to use extra caution when driving and walking.

So far this year, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads and 224 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes.

“One life lost on our roadways is too many. When we work as a team and watch out for each other, we can save lives and make progress Toward Zero Deaths,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “That means drivers need to slow down and stop for people crossing the road. When you’re walking, look all ways before crossing and stay alert because people driving may not see you.”

Minnesotans will see and hear the pedestrian safety campaign on MnDOT’s social media channels and through T.V., newspaper, digital and radio ads across the state now through October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

MnDOT Seeks Public Input on Electric Vehicles

Highway 210 Reduced to One Lane in Brainerd

Roadwork to Begin on Highway 210 in Crosby on April 19

Bemidji City Council Approves U.S Highway 71 Reconstruction Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.