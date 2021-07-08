Lakeland PBS

MN DNR Won’t Consider Wolf Hunts or Trapping Until At Least 2022

Lakeland News — Jul. 7 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it won’t consider holding a wolf hunting or trapping season until 2022 at the earliest.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it’s taking longer than expected to update its 20-year-old wolf management plan, and it’s not expected to be done by March.

Then-President Donald Trump’s administration in November ended Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the United States, leaving states and tribes in charge of overseeing the animals. Some states, including Wisconsin, moved quickly to liberalize hunting and trapping rules. Minnesota last held wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014.

By — Lakeland News

