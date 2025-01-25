Jan 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MN DNR Wildland Firefighters Head to Southern California to Help Response Efforts

Dnr Firefighters Crews California Resize

Minnesota is sending a crew of wildland firefighters from the DNR to support response efforts amid ongoing wildfires in Southern California. (Courtesy: Office of Governor Tim Walz)

Minnesota is sending a crew of wildland firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources to support response efforts amid ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the DNR crew departed from the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids that morning. The crew will receive their assignment once they arrive in Southern California.

While there, the 10-person crew may be asked to help support ongoing fire response efforts or respond to new fire starts as Southern California continues to face extreme fire conditions.

DNR officials say members of this crew are highly skilled and specially trained in all aspects of wildland fire suppression, including fire line construction, pump operations, and chainsaw use.

