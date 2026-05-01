MN DNR Launching New Electronic Licensing System and App This Summer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they’re launching a modernized electronic licensing system and mobile app that will allow hunters, anglers, and boaters to purchase, store, and display licenses digitally.

This new system replaces the previous 25-year-old platform. It enables linking family accounts and permits electronic harvest registration. It won’t be ready for the fishing opener, but it’s expected to roll out this summer.

“The mobile app is a real step forward from the current online system,” stated DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen at a press conference. “Once you’ve downloaded the app, logged in, purchased your license, you don’t need cell service to display your license. And that matters a lot in many parts of Minnesota where our customers spend their time.”

The new system will also allow Minnesotans to store their licenses on paper as a PDF, through email, or within the mobile app.

“When that part of the system launches, customers will have three ways to buy and three ways to carry their license,” Strommen added. “They can purchase from a licensed agent online or in the new app.”

Some of the new features include the ability to link licenses between family members and spouses to make purchases easier for groups.

“This is more than just an IT project—this is a paradigm shift in the way that Minnesotans will be enjoying the great outdoors in Minnesota for years to come,” said Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Jon Eichten.