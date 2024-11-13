MN DNR Identifies Zebra Mussels in White Sand Lake Near Baxter

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has identified the presence of zebra mussels in White Sand Lake, located near Baxter in Crow Wing County.

DNR aquatic invasive species specialists confirmed the report after the White Sand Lake Association found the zebra mussels on a dock at the lake.

Property owners and lake service providers have found several new zebra mussel populations in recent years when cleaning docks, boats, and other watercraft equipment at the end of the season. AIS like zebra mussels can find their way into foreign waters via watercraft equipment, which is why the DNR stress proper protocol for prevention.

“If you’re going from one lake to another, to make sure not to transport any lake water,” advised Camden Droppo, DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist. “The zebra mussels during their reproduction time, they have their babies, which are called veligers, which can kind of hide in any water in the boat, like the motors. If you lower them all the way down to the lower unit, you can drain some excess water, just doing anything you can do your part.”

Minnesota law also requires people to dry docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another. The DNR has free decontamination stations for watercraft equipment, a map of which can be found via the DNR website.