Lakeland PBS

MN DNR Finding Too Many Similar Incidents Resulting in Tickets

Chris BurnsJan. 13 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is finding similar issues that have plagued the state’s winters as in years past. Littering, unregistered snowmobiles, and trespassing are three offenses the DNR sees most during the snowy months.

Committing these offenses, if caught, could result in tickets and/or fines. The easiest way not to get these tickets, says Joe Albert, MN DNR Division of Enforcement Communications Coordinator, is to just register your snowmobile, stay on their designated tracks, and if you bring it on the ice, take it back off the ice with you.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Man Injured Following Snowmobile Crash on Cross Lake

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing County Already Preparing for Invasive Species Prevention

Crow Wing County Asking for Feedback on Proposed AIS Prevention Plan

Heading Onto the Lake? Check Ice Thickness and Be Prepared

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.