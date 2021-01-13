MN DNR Finding Too Many Similar Incidents Resulting in Tickets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is finding similar issues that have plagued the state’s winters as in years past. Littering, unregistered snowmobiles, and trespassing are three offenses the DNR sees most during the snowy months.

Committing these offenses, if caught, could result in tickets and/or fines. The easiest way not to get these tickets, says Joe Albert, MN DNR Division of Enforcement Communications Coordinator, is to just register your snowmobile, stay on their designated tracks, and if you bring it on the ice, take it back off the ice with you.

