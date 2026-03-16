MN DNR Announces 5-Walleye Limit for Upper Red Lake Open Water Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced open water fishing regulations for 2026 on Upper Red Lake.

Anglers fishing on Upper Red Lake during the open water season that starts Saturday, May 9 will have a five-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 in. allowed. This is the same regulation that was in place for the 2025 open water season.

“Upper Red Lake walleye have been managed at a level that, among other factors, resulted in a number of recent strong year classes,” said Andy Thompson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area fisheries supervisor for Bemidji, in a press release. “This regulation is an opportunity for anglers to keep abundant young walleye while also maintaining spawners at a level that continues to produce successful year classes.”

Walleye management on Upper Red Lake is a collaborative effort between Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR, governed by a joint harvest plan revised by the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee in 2015 and again in 2025.