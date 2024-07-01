MN DNR Adds Aitkin County to Deer Feeding and Attractant Ban

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced today that they have added Aitkin County in a deer feeding and attractant ban to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spread.

The move comes following CWD detection in two additional wild deer near Grand Rapids last fall. The DNR uses feeding and attractant bans as a tool to reduce unnatural aggregations of deer and reduce the risk of exposure to CWD.

Feeding deer and using deer attractants is now banned in 24 Minnesota counties where disease surveillance efforts indicate a greater risk of CWD spread. In the Lakeland viewing area, the feeding and attractant ban is now in effect in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, and Polk counties.

More information on the deer feeding and attractant ban can be found on the DNR website.