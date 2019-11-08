MN DFL Chair Ken Martin Makes Stop in Bemidji to Discuss 2020 Election

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

We’re just under one year out from the upcoming 2020 election. The Democratic National Committee has been visiting cities in Minnesota to make sure people are aware of what they can expect from the 2020 election.

Minnesota is ground zero in the upcoming contest in the presidential race, and President Trump has made it known that he is doing everything he can to flip the state red. Issues such as health care, student debt and economic issues are a few things that Minnesota voters are raising questions about for next year’s election.

“There’s no real attention paid to the issues that people are concerned about – that’s what at stake here, we need to get back to sanity in our government, sanity in our democracy, where politicians and elected officials are actually focused on doing the work that their sent to Washington and sent to St. Paul to do which is to improve peoples lives. To pass policies and laws that help and make our lives better and our communities better, and that’s not happening right now and we need to change force,” said Ken Martin, MN DFL Chair and DNC Vice-Chair.

Senator Tina Smith is also running for re-election.

