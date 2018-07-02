MN Dept. Of Public Safety Reminds Everyone To Be Safe On 4th Of July

The Minnesota Department Of Public Safety is reminding every to be safe over the 4th of July holiday. The Fourth of July is traditionally one of the worst holidays of the year for drunk driving. On average, 471 drivers will be arrested for DWI and eight motorists will be seriously injured in an alcohol-related crash. With the Fourth of July leading major holidays for DWI arrests per hour, Minnesotans should plan ahead for a sober ride before drinking at the lake or local celebrations.

Extra Speed Enforcement

With the state’s reputation for unforgiving winters, Minnesotans may think more traffic fatalities take place during the winter months. In reality, the hot summer months lead to dry roads and drivers increasing speeds, which results in many more traffic fatalities. To educate drivers on the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving, a statewide extra enforcement and awareness campaign will take place July 6 – 22.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the campaign with more than 300 law enforcement agencies (police, sheriff and state patrol) stepping up enforcement efforts through overtime funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Higher Speeds, Bigger Problems

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control.

Increased stopping distance.

Less time for driver response for crash avoidance.

Increased crash severity leading to more severe injuries and death.

If Confronted with an Aggressive Driver:

Get out of their way; disengage.

Stay calm — reaching your destination safely is your goal.

Do not challenge them.

Avoid eye contact.

Ignore gestures and don’t return them.

Report aggressive driving (vehicle description, license number, location).

A Deadly Start to the Summer Riding Season

The summer months tend to be the time when there are a greater number of motorcycle fatalities. Speed is the most cited factor in Minnesota single vehicle motorcycle crashes.

Preliminary numbers show 24 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads in 2018 compared with 22 last year at this time.

Out of the 24 motorcycle deaths in 2018, only six riders were wearing helmets.

Share the Road

Riders and motorists need to work together to share the road and make safe decisions to prevent fatalities.

Riders:

Wear protective gear, including a DOT-approved helmet. Wearing brightly-colored gear helps you stay visible to other drivers, and it’s all that separates you from the road and other vehicles in case of a crash.

Take safety into your own hands. Be prepared for inattentive drivers and other unexpected situations on the road. Stay focused on riding and keep your speed in check.

Ride sober.

Take a training course. Courses are available for beginner to expert riders now through September. They’re an opportunity to polish and learn life-saving maneuvers to keep you safe on the road.

Motorists:

Always look twice for motorcyclists before entering a roadway or changing lanes. Motorcycles are smaller, so their speed and distance is difficult to judge.

Give riders room to ride, pay attention and drive at safe speeds.