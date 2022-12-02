Lakeland PBS

MN Dept. of Labor & Industry Discusses Dual-Training Pipeline Program with Local Employers

Mary BalstadDec. 1 2022

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is hearing from employers and economic development teams about current and future workforce needs.

Their last of their eight meetings from around the state was held in Bemidji on Wednesday, where common and unique workforce issues were shared, along with another distinctive possible problem-solver.

The workforce shortage is a problem many employers across the state have been facing since before the pandemic. The MnDLI is looking at different ways of combating the shortage, with one being their Dual-Training Pipeline program, where workers receive on-the-job training paired with formal related education.

Currently, four occupation fields are covered in the program. These include agriculture, information technology, advanced manufacturing, and health care services.

With opportunities to participate in the dual-training pipeline through grants for further training or schooling, employers then discussed their shared workforce troubles and what could possibly be done to help alleviate it.

Some issues shared included lack of housing, childcare, and competitive wages. The pool of potential applicants has shifted post-pandemic, with some people looking at what a job could provide outside of the paycheck. With programs like the Dual-Training Pipeline, other skills are met, such as certifications or specified training.

The MnDLI is currently looking at other ways they can expand the Dual-Training Pipeline through what other skills or requirements employers are looking for.

By — Mary Balstad

