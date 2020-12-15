MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has revoked the license of a Nisswa restaurant.

Health officials say The Iron Waffle restaurant has a history of non-compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The Department of Health first investigated the restaurant after multiple complaints of violations of employee masking requirements.

According to a Health Department press release, MDH regulatory staff tired to work with The Iron Waffle to inform them of the requirements and bring them into compliance. The release says when those efforts failed, MDH issued a cease-and-desist order on August 6, and that the establishment closed briefly and then reopened in non-compliance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today