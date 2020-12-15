Lakeland PBS

MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

Lakeland News — Dec. 14 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has revoked the license of a Nisswa restaurant.

Health officials say The Iron Waffle restaurant has a history of non-compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The Department of Health first investigated the restaurant after multiple complaints of violations of employee masking requirements.

According to a Health Department press release, MDH regulatory staff tired to work with The Iron Waffle to inform them of the requirements and bring them into compliance. The release says when those efforts failed, MDH issued a cease-and-desist order on August 6, and that the establishment closed briefly and then reopened in non-compliance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses and Workers

BSU Students Help State Dept. of Health with COVID-19 Calls

First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Minnesota

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.