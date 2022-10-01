MN Dept. of Health Hosts Suicide Prevention Conference for Rural Faith Leaders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are certain topics that can be incredibly difficult to talk about, suicide being one of them. It’s hard to address an issue that affects so many on very deep and personal levels, and that’s why events like a suicide prevention conference for rural faith leaders, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Health in Bemidji this past Tuesday, are so critical.

Guest speakers shared incredibly personal stories about loved ones they may have lost, discussed resources that helped them, and offered open conversation about mental illness, all in an effort to educate others on how these tragedies can be prevented, and how we can normalize the conversation.

“Part of the reason I do this work is to help people, to provide resources and facilitate opportunities for hope,” said Minnesota Department of Health suicide prevention coordinator Stephanie Downey.

Those opportunities for hope may be fostered from conferences like these, with faith leaders and the public in general being able to talk about these issues without the fear of topic itself.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or ideations, you can reach out to the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, where you can call or text a support professional.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today