Lakeland PBS

MN Department of Health Records Highest Number of Drug Overdose Deaths in 2021

Emma HudziakJul. 15 2022

MN drug overdose deaths from 2011-21 (click/tap to enlarge)

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced that a record high number of drug overdose deaths happened in 2021.

According to a recent release by the department, most overdose deaths that took place in 2021 were associated with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug that is becoming more common in the U.S. Even a dose the size of three grains of rice can be lethal. Some fentanyl pills come laced with other drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamine.

The MDH reported that roughly 1,286 overdose deaths represented an increase of 22% from 2020’s drug overdose recording. Reports stated that this number averages to more than three people dying every day from an overdose of some type of drug.

“This increase in drug overdose deaths is alarming, but there are things we can do about it,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “One important step is to expand programs that make it easier for people to access naloxone – a medication that can reverse overdoses and save lives.”

The number of deaths in the 7-county Metro vs. Greater Minnesota has been recorded by the MDH from 2011-2021. In 2021, there were 455 deaths in Greater Minnesota, 818 in the 7-county Metro. Data from 2021 displayed a 35% increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving some type of opioid since 2020.

Drug overdoses from non-opioids showed an increase from 2020 to 2021, which displayed a 34% increase in overdose deaths containing methamphetamine. For drug overdose deaths involving cocaine, there was an 81% increase from 2020 to 2021.

The MDH believes that the rise of fentanyl usage around the U.S. and in Minnesota may be a contributing factor in the increase of overdose deaths.

The MDH would like to remind the public that fentanyl testing strips are available, and can help prevent overdose deaths from occurring. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to treat and reverse the affects of an opioid overdose.

A Naloxone finder is available on the “Know the Dangers” website, and the medicine can be picked up at any time and kept in case of an overdose. More information on overdose deaths for Minnesota can be found on the MDH website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Minnesota to Roll Out 988 Mental Health Crisis Lifeline with Other States on July 16

Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Trafficking Drugs on Mille Lacs Reservation

First Case of Monkeypox Reported in Minnesota

Brainerd Woman Who Died After Being Hit By Truck Identified

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.