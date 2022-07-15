Lakeland PBS

MN Department of Health Records Highest Number of Drug Overdose Deaths for 2021

Emma HudziakJul. 15 2022

The Minnesota Department of Health recently recorded the highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2021.

According to a recent release by the MN Dept. of Health most overdose deaths that took place in 2021, were associated with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug that is becoming more common within its use across the U.S. Even a dose the size of three grains of rice can be lethal. Some fentanyl pills come laced with other drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamine.

The MDH reported that roughly 1,286 overdose deaths represented an increase of 22% from 2020’s drug overdose recording. Reports stated that this number averages to more than three people dying every day from an overdose of some type of drug.

“This increase in drug overdose deaths is alarming, but there are things we can do about it,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “One important step is to expand programs that make it easier for people to access naloxone – a medication that can reverse overdoses and save lives.”

The number of deaths recorded by the MDH ranged from 7-county metro’s vs. Greater MN, and statewide MN residents from 2011-2021.

For Greater MN was 455 in 2021, for 7-county metro’s 818, and for statewide MN residents the number came to 1,286 overall. Date from 2021 displayed a 35% increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving some type of opioid since 2020.

Drug overdoses from non-opioids showed an increase from 2020-2021, which displayed a 34% increase in overdose deaths containing methamphetamine. Any drug overdose deaths involving cocaine was an 81% increase from 2020-2021.

The MDH believes that the rise of fentanyl usage around the U.S. and even within communities right here in MN, may be a contributing factor in the increase of overdose deaths.

The MDH would like to remind the public that fentanyl testing strips are available, and can help prevent overdose deaths from occurring. Naloxone, is a medicine that is used to treat, and reverse the affects of an opioid overdose.

A Naloxone Finder can be found on the ‘know the dangers’ website, and the medicine can be picked up at any time and kept in case of an overdose. More information on overdose deaths for Minnesota, can be found on the MN Dept. of Health’s website.

Emma Hudziak

