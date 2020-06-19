MN Department of Health Discusses Scenarios For Reopening Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call today to discuss the reopening of K-12 schools for the fall. But today’s conference did not result in a final decision.

Minnesota Health and Education officials asked school administrators to prepare and plan for three scenarios on reopening in the fall, and promised a decision by the week of July 27th on which of the three scenarios will be used. The three scenarios that school administrators must plan for are in-person learning for all students, hybrid learning with social distancing and capacity limits, and distance learning only.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today