MN Department of Health Discusses Scenarios For Reopening Schools

Nathan Green — Jun. 18 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call today to discuss the reopening of K-12 schools for the fall. But today’s conference did not result in a final decision.

Minnesota Health and Education officials asked school administrators to prepare and plan for three scenarios on reopening in the fall, and promised a decision by the week of July 27th on which of the three scenarios will be used. The three scenarios that school administrators must plan for are in-person learning for all students, hybrid learning with social distancing and capacity limits, and distance learning only.

Nathan Green

