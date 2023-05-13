MN Deer Hunter’s Association Not Participating in Next Governor’s Deer Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association says it will not take part in next fall’s Governor’s Deer Opener.

The MDHA made the announcement on its Facebook page that in a unanimous decision, their executive board voted not to support this year’s Governor’s Opener due to continued attempts to ban wolf hunting and “anti-gun” legislation within the state, which they say are in direct opposition to their mission. The board said in its statement that until the Governor “represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state,” they cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event.

Since its inception in 2002, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association has been an organizing partner of the Governor’s Deer Opener along with the state Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota.

