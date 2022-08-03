MN Deer Hunters Association Looking for New Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is looking for a new executive director.

Current executive director Craig Engwall has accepted an offer to pursue a new conservation opportunity. Engwall has served as the MDHA executive director for about seven-and-a-half years.

MDHA officials say their mission is to ensure the preservation and enhancement of wild deer hunting opportunities through habitat, education, advocacy, and legislation.

Executive director applications from potential candidates will be accepted through August 26th. The job posting can be found on the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today