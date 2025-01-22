MN Deer Harvest Numbers Up Last Year Compared to 2023

Preliminary numbers show the 2024 deer harvest in Minnesota was higher than last year.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says hunters harvested more than 170,000 deer during the 2024 hunting season, up 7% statewide from the 2023 hunting season. The statewide harvest was 3% lower than the five-year average.

Minnesota DNR officials say weather during peak hunting times such as weekends played a significant factor in hunter success and provided optimal conditions for hunting during firearms season in much of the state. Anecdotal reports to wildlife managers also suggested that the opening weekend of 2024 firearms opener lined up well with deer activity during the peak of their mating season.

One of the areas that saw the most increase in deer harvest was the northeast, where harvest was up 9% compared to 2023. Northwest Minnesota also saw a jump in harvest with an 8% increase, while central and southeast regions of the state saw a 9% increase.

DNR officials say the mild winter in 2023-24 helped bolster local deer populations.