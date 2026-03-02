MN DEED Awards Youthbuild Grants to Groups in Grand Rapids, Bemidji Areas

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $1.9 million to 12 organizations statewide that provide job training and wrap-around services to youth and young adults and expand affordable housing in underserved communities.

Among those receiving the Youthbuild awards in the Lakeland viewing area are Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in Grand Rapids, which will receive $180,000 over two years, and Bi-County Community Action Programs (BI-CAP) in Beltrami and Cass counties, which will get $190,000 over two years.

Half of the Minnesota Youthbuild grants were allocated to organizations in the Twin Cities metro area and half were allocated to greater Minnesota. In all, the grants are anticipated to serve over 600 young people.

“Youth workforce development programs are a solid investment in young Minnesotans and in communities around our state,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a statement. “The services Youthbuild providers offer young people are life changing – they make a difference and help open a world of future opportunities.”