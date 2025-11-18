MN DEED Awards ‘Youth at Work’ Grants to Bemidji Organizations

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently awarded more than $4.8 million to 39 organizations to provide more than 4,000 young people with workforce development and training opportunities, and two of those organizations are from the Bemidji area.

DEED’s Youth at Work opportunity grants program serves youth of color and youth with disabilities who are economically disadvantaged or considered to be at-risk. DEED says grantees will connect young people ages 14 to 24 with good-paying jobs in high-growth industries, taking a targeted approach for youth who face the largest systemic barriers.

The two Youth at work grantees in the immediate Lakeland viewing area are Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc. of Bemidji (BI-CAP), which received a $100,000 grant, and Greater Bemidji/Minnesota Innovation Initiative of Bemidji, which received a $200,000 grant.

A full list of organizations throughout Minnesota receiving funding can be found on the DEED website.