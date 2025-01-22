MN DEED Announces Cleanup Grant for Bemidji’s Rail Corridor Project

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, has announced a Contamination Cleanup Grant worth $902,082 to the City of Bemidji to help fund the historic rail corridor project.

DEED awarded the city the grant to clean up the 19.1-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other pollutants. The site will be redeveloped as a 60,000-ft. community wellness center operated by the YMCA as part of a larger redevelopment project with the aim of revitalizing the city.

“The grant is matched dollars, it’s [a] 75% match towards dollars used to clean up the rail corridor site,” says Rich Spiczka, Bemidji City Manager, “It’s related to the YMCA project – that hasn’t been greenlighted and it’s not fully approved yet, but it would be in correlation with that project. In order to clean up the soil and qualify for the grant, you have to have a development project along with it. So that’s the purpose the YMCA would serve and that’s the property it’s done on. That’s what that money is used for.”

It’s anticipated this project will create 77 jobs, increase the tax base by $30,000 through Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) Payments, and leverage $35 million of private investment. The city will provide matching funds.