MN D.O.H. Investigation Finds Diamond Willow Responsible for Financial Exploitation & Neglect

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter Senior Home responsible for Financial Exploitation of a resident and neglect of a resident.

Back in February of this year the Minnesota Health Department investigation found Diamond Willow Assisted Living responsible for maltreatment of a resident who died of septic shock.

Now the Health Dept. determined that in July a nurse at Diamond Willow financially exploited a resident when she directed an unlicensed personnel to remove morphine from one residents supply and use it for a different resident.

The Health Dept. also determined the facility and the nurse were responsible for maltreatment.

Failed to assess a residents health status after resident received morphine from another

resident’s morphine supply. The two residents required different dosages of the morphine

resident’s morphine supply. No documentation system in place to track the amounts of morphine staff removed from the

bottle

bottle The facility failed to implement policies and procedures to prohibit unlicensed staff from

having access to narcotic medications.

having access to narcotic medications. The facility failed to implement measures to prevent risk of incident reoccurring

Diamond Willow is a facility that provides memory care and assisted living services for up to 26 residents.

