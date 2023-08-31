Lakeland PBS

MN D.O.H. Investigation Finds Diamond Willow Responsible for Financial Exploitation & Neglect

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2023

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter Senior Home responsible for Financial Exploitation of a resident and neglect of a resident.

Back in February of this year the Minnesota Health Department investigation found Diamond Willow Assisted Living responsible for maltreatment of a resident who died of septic shock.

Now the Health Dept. determined that in July a nurse at Diamond Willow financially exploited a resident when she directed an unlicensed personnel to remove morphine from one residents supply and use it for a different resident.

The Health Dept. also determined the facility and the nurse were responsible for maltreatment.

  • Failed to assess a residents health status after resident received morphine from another
    resident’s morphine supply.

    • The two residents required different dosages of the morphine
  • No documentation system in place to track the amounts of morphine staff removed from the
    bottle
  • The facility failed to implement policies and procedures to prohibit unlicensed staff from
    having access to narcotic medications.
  • The facility failed to implement measures to prevent risk of incident reoccurring

Diamond Willow is a facility that provides memory care and assisted living services for up to 26 residents.

