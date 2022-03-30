MN COVID Numbers Greatly Improved, But New Sub-Variant Being Monitored

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Across Minnesota, health officials are keeping an eye on a newer variant of the omicron strain of COVID-19, but right now state COVID numbers are considerably improved from six weeks ago.

Numbers Reported Tuesday, February 15:

New cases – 4,338

New deaths – 33

Total hospitalizations – 1,010

ICU beds in use – 150

Numbers Reported Tuesday, March 29:

New cases – 984

New deaths – 8

Total hospitalizations – 171

ICU beds in use – 27

Analysis of wastewater in the Twin Cities now shows the omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now making up more than 50% of cases there and is now the dominant strain. The CDC says the sub-variant is also the dominant strain throughout the United States.

Health officials are keeping an eye on it since it has caused cases to spike in some European nations. Data so far shows the strain is more contagious than the original omicron variant, but not more severe.

