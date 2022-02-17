MN COVID-19 Update: Case Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Minnesota decreasing lately, the state’s case positivity rate has finally dropped below 10% for the first time in nearly two months.

The state today reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,853 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has gone below 10% and is now out of the “high risk” threshold, something that has not been seen since Dec. 25. It is now at 9.9%, down from 13.5% a week ago. Case growth is at 45.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 76.9 cases per 100,000 people a week ago.

There are currently 808 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 281 from a week ago. 125 ICU beds are in use, down by 37 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 136 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 12

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 12

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 14

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 14

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 14

Polk – 4

Roseau – 1

Todd – 16

Wadena – 5

