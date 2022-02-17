Lakeland PBS

MN COVID-19 Update: Case Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2022

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Minnesota decreasing lately, the state’s case positivity rate has finally dropped below 10% for the first time in nearly two months.

The state today reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,853 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has gone below 10% and is now out of the “high risk” threshold, something that has not been seen since Dec. 25. It is now at 9.9%, down from 13.5% a week ago. Case growth is at 45.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 76.9 cases per 100,000 people a week ago.

There are currently 808 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 281 from a week ago. 125 ICU beds are in use, down by 37 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 136 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 12
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 12
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 14
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 14
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 16
  • Wadena – 5

Lakeland News

