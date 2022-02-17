MN COVID-19 Update: Case Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%
With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Minnesota decreasing lately, the state’s case positivity rate has finally dropped below 10% for the first time in nearly two months.
The state today reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,853 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has gone below 10% and is now out of the “high risk” threshold, something that has not been seen since Dec. 25. It is now at 9.9%, down from 13.5% a week ago. Case growth is at 45.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 76.9 cases per 100,000 people a week ago.
There are currently 808 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 281 from a week ago. 125 ICU beds are in use, down by 37 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 136 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 12
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 12
- Itasca – 14
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 14
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 16
- Wadena – 5
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.