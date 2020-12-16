MN COVID-19 Business Relief Package Breakdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Legislature recently passed a new $88 million relief package to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to a press release from Greater Bemidji, businesses who will receive some relief are:

Bars

Restaurants

Bowling Alleys

Breweries

Coffee Shops

Some Fitness Centers (the release states only fitness centers that have seen at least a 30% drop in sales revenue from 2019)

“I know this is a very difficult time for our region’s small business community,” said Dave Hengel, Executive Director of Greater Bemidji. “A rising stock market and increasing retail sales are not a good indicator of the [e]ffect the pandemic has had for many hospitality and small businesses.”

Checks ranging from $10,000 to $45,000, depending on the number of employees, will be sent automatically to those businesses by the end of December or early January, according to the release.

The release also states that a smaller $14 million pot of funding will be spread out among 146 movie theaters across the state and regional convention centers, which must apply for relief through the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The largest portion of funding in the relief package ($114.8 million) will go directly to Minnesota’s 87 counties, which will decide on the businesses in their communities that are deserving of relief and might have been missed in the first round of funding, including:

Hotels

Music venues

Non-profits

Restaurants

A set of fees that affect bars, restaurants, distilleries, and breweries will also be waived or refunded.

