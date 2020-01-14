Lakeland PBS

MN Court of Appeals Rejects PolyMet Mine Permits

Nathan Green — Jan. 14 2020

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected some of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists.

The Court ruled Monday that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a trial-like proceeding known as a contested case hearing to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project. The court then sent the dispute back to the DNR.

Environmentalists are celebrating the decision. PolyMet says it’ll consider taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and the DNR says it’s considering its options.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Pine River Fish Passage Project Awarded $1.2 Million Grant To Complete Construction

DNR Stressing Snowmobile Safety With Winter in Full Swing

Minnesota’s “Revenge Porn” Law Declared Unconstitutional

MN DNR Temporarily Bans Movement Of All Farmed White-Tailed Deer

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council Proposes Sales Tax Increase

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

Lake Bemidji State Park To Host "Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish"

Posted on Jan. 14 2020

Hubbard County DAC In Park Rapids Provides Services To Those With Disabilities And Mental Illness

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

In Business: Crow Wing Energized Challenging Businesses to "ReThink Your Drink"

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

One Man Injured During Snowmobile Crash In Wadena County

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.