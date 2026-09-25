MN Court Of Appeals Conducts Oral Argument At Pequot Lakes High School

The Minnesota Court of Appeals stopped by Pequot Lakes High School to conduct an oral argument in front of 11-th and 12-th graders…

Part of the MN Court of Appeals’ traveling circuit program…the event gives students an opportunity to witness the appeal process firsthand…

The Minnesota Court of Appeals…established back in 1983…provides the citizens of Minnesota with prompt and deliberate review of all final decisions of the trial courts…state agencies…and local governments…

Pequot Lakes High School felt it would be productive for its students to see the behind-the-scenes action on how those decisions are made…

The MN Court of Appeals worked on a case involving the question of whether double jeopardy rights were violated in a strangulation case…

The MN Court of Appeals’ decisions serve as the final ruling in about 95 percent of the 2,000 to 2,400 appeals every year…

5 percent of those decisions are typically accepted by the Minnesota Supreme Court for further review…

The MN Court of Appeals’ 19 judges sit in three-judge panels and travel to locations throughout Minnesota hearing oral arguments…in an effort to expedite justice and to make access to the appellate system less burdensome and expensive…

Pequot Lakes is grateful for the opportunity to see how the Court operates…