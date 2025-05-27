MN Awards Funds to Crosby, Aitkin for Water Infrastructure Projects

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority is awarding $44.2 million in loans and grants for water infrastructure projects throughout the state, which includes funding for two cities in the Lakeland viewing area.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced last week that the city of Crosby has been awarded $3,539,610 to support two major infrastructure projects within the city. The funding is aimed at replacing aging sewer and water systems in the city’s downtown area.

The projects will replace deteriorating sewer and water mains between Main Street and 2nd Street SW and from 3rd Ave. SW to 3rd Ave. SE. $1,782,769 will go towards sewer main replacement and $1,756,841 is allocated for water main replacement.

In addition, the city of Aitkin will also be receiving $2,348,190 to replace an undersized and aged water tower.

15 total wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects throughout the state were awarded loans and grants.