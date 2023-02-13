MN Attorney General to Review 2018 Death of Beltrami Co. Jail Inmate

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced over the weekend that they will be assisting in the review of a 2018 death in the Beltrami County Jail.

According to the press release, upon the request of Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his office will be assisting in reviewing the death of Hardel Sherrell, as announced on February 11. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed its investigation into the 2018 death in August last year. The matter was then referred to Hanson for consideration for criminal charges.

“Hardel Sherrell’s life was important and had value. We’re committed to assisting the Beltrami County Attorney and will follow justice wherever it leads,” stated Ellison in the announcement. “To Hardel’s mother and loved ones: you have my deepest condolences, and you can count on our very best effort.”

Sherrell, 27, of Apple Valley, collapsed and became unresponsive in the evening of September 2, 2018 while as an inmate in the jail. Lifesaving efforts were provided to Sherrell, but he died at the scene. The initial investigation conducted by the Bemidji Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Sherrell died of pneumonia.

The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office then contracted an outside firm in September of 2022 to review Sherrell’s death. This reason was quoted to be due to “discussions in the media that [Hanson’s] office has a conflict of interest in this case.” The law firm Eckberg & Lammers was chosen to review the evidence and provide their findings to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

Review of the case is expected to take time for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. No more comments on the case will be provided at this time.

